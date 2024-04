Vik Narayan has been editing and post-producing videos of various shapes, sizes and flavors for the past 20 years, ranging from Pepsi commercials to feature-length documentaries and travel shows. Vik has worked in investigative journalism since 2003 when he joined the Scripps station in Phoenix, Ariz., KNXV. He has earned two Peabody awards, two national Emmy nominations and 22 regional Emmys along the way. When not in the edit suite, Vik likes to pontificate about great food and coffee.