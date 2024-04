Veronica De La Cruz is an anchor at Scripps News, the Scripps owned national news network. Currently, you can find her anchoring Scripps News Live, from 12-3pm eastern. Prior to that she was the evening anchor at CBS San Francisco. Prior to her move to CBS in SF, she lived in New York City and worked at NBC News, MSNBC and CNN. Throughout her career as a storyteller, she has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards and is the proud recipient of an Emmy Award, a duPont Award and a Peabody Award.