Vanessa Strouse is vice president and head of digital for Scripps News, Court TV, Simplemost and Don’t Waste Your Money. Strouse is responsible for the overall digital and social media strategies for the news group. Prior to joining Scripps in June 2022, Strouse spent four years at Yahoo, one of the largest digital media organizations in the United States. Most recently, she served as Yahoo’s vice president and head of audience development and content strategy. In that role, Strouse oversaw content development, distribution strategy and audience acquisition for Yahoo’s media portfolio. She has also served as general manager for Autoblog and Engadget. She led operations for Yahoo Finance in 2018 where she launched live programming and led the distribution strategy for Yahoo Finance Live. In 2007, Strouse launched Fox Business Network and spent a decade leading the creative teams for all programming. She has also previously worked for MSNBC and CNBC.

