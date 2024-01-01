“In a world where news has become more and more partisan Scripps News is a beacon objective journalism” - Tracy Carmony

Tracy is the director of live news for Scripps News, where she oversees a team of talented journalists and producers responsible for delivering fact-based, compelling newscasts. In her Atlanta-based role, Tracy sets the editorial direction for live news coverage, ensuring that content is informative, engaging and accurate.

With an extensive career in journalism, Tracy has earned multiple awards, including a National News Emmy nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey and a Regional Emmy Award for Falcons Game Day Live.

Tracy's passion for sports journalism shaped the early part of her career, where she worked as a sports producer covering everything from college football to MLB and the NFL. She later worked as a senior producer at Comcast/Charter Sports Southeast (CSS), before advancing to executive producer positions at WXIA/WATL and The Weather Channel.

Tracy holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Florida.

