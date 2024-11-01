Watch Now
To Save a Life

WATCH | To Save A Life: A National Fentanyl Alarm

People across the U.S. are dying from fentanyl exposure without even knowing they were taking the drug.
Fentanyl is posing a serious danger across the U.S. The drug, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, kills an estimated 150 people a day. (Scripps News)
But is the danger of the drug truly recognized and understood? The truth is that many people dying from fentanyl exposure didn't even know they were taking the drug.

In "To Save a Life: A National Fentanyl Alarm," people share their stories to understand how we got here and how we solve the problem.

