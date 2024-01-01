Tik is a Producer in the Newsy Documentaries unit. He has reported from several countries (Yemen, Spain, Rwanda, Brazil, Belize, Turkey, Russia, etc. ) on everything from Al-Qaeda to the Olympics. His work has appeared with The Washington Post, National Geographic, The New York Times, The Atlantic, and TIME, among other outlets. He holds a B.A. from Middlebury College and a M.A. in Science, Health and Environment journalism from Columbia University. When not working, he loves to find the outdoors. Originally from Vermont, he has also developed perhaps excessive affinities for – in no particular order – maple syrup, skiing and flannel.