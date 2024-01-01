“I shot for the moon (Hollywood), and landed amongst the stars (Scripps News)” – Thomas McKinless

Thomas is a video editor for Scripps News. He is based in Washington, D.C. and uses his skills in video editing, graphic design and video production to edit packages and create motion graphics. Thomas mainly produces and edits the Scripps News’ weeknight show “Today As It Happened.”

Prior to joining Scripps News, Thomas worked as a multimedia reporter at Roll Call on Capitol Hill and as a multimedia editor for The Commonwealth Times.

Thomas received his broadcast journalism degree from Viriginia Commonwealth University.

Visit the Scripps Journalism Ethics Guidelines here.