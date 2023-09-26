Born and raised in New Orleans East, Tammy Estwick said her journey to become a National Correspondent at Scripps News started in high school. At Scripps News, Tammy has been part of the team who covered the Early Grave: Rural Health series looking at the lack of OBGYN’s in Greenville, MS. and part of Daughters of the Movement team series where she sat down with Elizabeth Omilami the daughter of civil rights activist Hosea Williams. She also interviewed up and coming music artist Breland who’s taking up the music industry by creating his own genre of music.

Tammy believes her career is her superpower in that she is able to give a voice to people who feel like no one hears them. A true Southern woman she's never met a stranger, Belts out loud laughs as much as possible and can be found working as a general contractor in her off time.