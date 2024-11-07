Women's basketball program helping make sport more accessible to everyone

Sports have a unique way of bringing people together. It’s able to provide joy and hope, even in times of sorrow or despair. But it’s also about much more than winning games or championships.

For the second straight year, the University of Illinois-Chicago women’s basketball program has teamed with The Beautiful Lives Project to help bring basketball to children and adults with disabilities.

Scripps News' Paul Crane sat down with Bryce Weiler, co-founder of The Beautiful Lives Project, UIC women's basketball team and Jonathan Robinson, a participant with the project.

Watch the story in the video above.