WNBA regular season viewership surged with help of star-studded rookie class

Millions of people are tuning in to watch the best women's basketball players in the world compete against each other every week.

ION, which is owned by the E.W. Scripps Company, announced on Thursday that WNBA viewership was up 133% this season. The network aired 43 regular-season games, which attracted "23.37 million unique viewers across games and wrap shows."

RELATED STORY | The Caitlin Clark Effect: How the rookie phenom is transforming the WNBA

"We’ve been able to showcase great basketball with a broader audience, deepening the connection between the league, the players and our growing fanbase while delivering record-breaking viewership numbers," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The WNBA capitalized on a star-studded rookie class this season. Caitlin Clark, the favorite for Rookie of the Year, broke numerous records in her first season as part of the Indiana Fever. The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese also had a standout season, averaging 13 points and 13 rebounds per game, before an injury cut her season short.

The Aug. 30 game between the Fever and Sky was among seven telecasts on ION to reach over 1 million viewers.

RELATED STORY | 'Year 1': WNBA launches new docuseries highlighting 4 of the league's newest rising stars

The historic ratings weren't limited to ION. ESPN also reported ratings growth this season. The network says this was the most-viewed WNBA regular season across its platforms. Similarly to ION, ESPN recorded triple-digit growth in viewership this season.

The WNBA's regular season officially ends on Sept. 19. The playoffs begin on Sept. 22.

Scripps News' parent company, E.W. Scripps, also owns ION.