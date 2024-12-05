This is how much conferences will make for each team in College Football Playoff

Will the College Football Playoff just around the corner, this marks the first year that the bracket is expanding from just four teams to twelve. But it also means there are some changes being made regarding payouts to college conferences with schools competing in the playoff.

The Football Bowl Division, commonly referred to as the FBS, is the highest level of college football in the United States and consists of over 100 teams in 10 conferences. But of those 100 teams, just 12 will advance into the College Football Playoff.

Each conference will receive different payouts based on the number of teams in the conference that make the College Football Playoff. But those teams will be eligible to earn even more money for their conference the further they advance.

For the 2024-2025 College Football Playoff:



A conference will receive $300,000 for each of its teams in the College Football Playoff that meets the NCAA Academic Progress Rate, which is essentially a team-based metric to hold colleges accountable for their student-athletes' academics. A conference will receive $4 million for each team that makes the 12-team CFP and an additional $4 million for each team to advance to the quarterfinals (eight schools). A conference will receive $6 million for each team that advances to the semifinal (four schools) and an additional $6 million for each team that advances to the national championship game (two schools). Each team that participates in the College Football Playoff will receive $3 million to cover expenses each round.

