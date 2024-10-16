Serena Williams reveals she had large cyst removed from her neck

Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams revealed in a TikTok video that she had a cyst removed from her neck.

Williams said she initially noticed the lump in May and was told after an MRI that it was a branchial cyst.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, branchial cleft cysts are non-cancerous fluid-filled sacs under the skin.

RELATED STORY | Cancer mortality in the US is on the decline, annual report finds

The 43-year-old said her doctors initially told her she didn't need to get the cyst removed, but it kept growing. After multiple tests and a biopsy, Williams said doctors advised her to get the cyst, which was apparently the size of a grapefruit, removed.

A grateful Williams said she is still cancer-free and is "fortunate everything worked out."

RELATED STORY | FDA sends letter to drugmaker, says ad featuring Serena Williams was misleading

"I am still recovering, but getting better," Willaims said on X. "Health always comes first."

Williams, who retired from tennis in 2022 with 23 grand slam titles in singles, has maintained a busy personal and professional life. She gave birth to her second child in August 2023. In July of this year, she received rave reviews after hosting the ESPY Awards.