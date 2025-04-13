Rory McIlroy captures the Masters in thrilling playoff and completes Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy has finally won the Masters, dramatically completing the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy needed a playoff to beat Justin Rose after a bogey on the 18th hole dropped him into a tie at 11-under par. In the sudden-death playoff, he birdied the 18th after Rose missed his own birdie attempt.

After sinking the winning putt, the Northern Irishman threw his putter in the air and dropped to his knees in celebration.

"There was a lot of pent-up emotion that came out on that 18th green," McIlroy said through tears.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga.

The 35-year-old has been chasing the elusive green jacket for more than a decade. He won his first major at age 22 at the U.S. Open. He now joins an elite group of players — including Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods — to win all four major championships.

After a steady front nine, McIlroy appeared poised to cruise to his fifth major title. But trouble struck on the par-5 13th, where his third shot found the water, leading to a costly double bogey. That misstep opened the door for Rose, who briefly took the lead. McIlroy responded on the par-5 15th with a clutch approach that gave him a look at eagle, but he missed the putt and settled for a birdie.

Holding a one-shot lead heading to the 18th tee, McIlroy found the bunker. He managed to recover and had a chance to win, but missed a 5-foot putt and bogeying the hole, forcing the sudden-death playoff.

In the playoff, McIlroy held his nerve. He hit a precise approach shot on 18 to set up the short birdie putt, which he calmly drained to win the green jacket.