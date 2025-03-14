NBC's Olympic coverage set to expand through new 2036 agreement

The Olympics will stay on NBC. A new agreement between the International Olympic Committee and Comcast NBCUniversal will extend a media rights agreement until 2036.

The agreement covers the games, new initiatives, and projects, including elevating NBCUniversal from a media rights holder to a strategic partner. The partnership aims to optimize coverage for the digital era, offering content on linear, streaming, and digital platforms.

The new contract is valued at $3 billion. It includes coverage of the 2034 Winter Olympics, which will return to Salt Lake City, and the 2036 Olympics, which does not have a host city yet.

NBC boasted that it had an average of 67 million total viewers per day across its broadcast, cable and streaming platforms for the 2024 Olympics.

Due to the time difference, NBC aired many events on a tape delay basis on its network during primetime, but provided live coverage on its streaming app Peacock.

“This agreement with Comcast is groundbreaking because it goes far beyond the traditional media rights agreement which we have had for many years with our valued partner," said IOC President Thomas Bach. "Thanks to their innovative approach, serving on all platforms from linear to streaming and digital, we can now take our partnership to new heights for the benefit of athletes, Olympic stakeholders, organizing committees and fans. The media landscape is evolving rapidly and, by partnering with one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, we will ensure that fans in the United States are able to experience the Olympic Games like never before.”