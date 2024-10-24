NFL quarterback Andy Dalton and family 'a little banged up' after car crash

The NFL's Carolina Panthers may be without their signal caller when they take on the Denver Broncos Sunday after starting quarterback Andy Dalton was injured in a car crash.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales made the announcement at a team press conference Wednesday, saying backup quarterback Bryce Young will fill in while Dalton recovers.

"First of all, I'm sure you've heard Andy Dalton was in a car accident yesterday with his family, with JJ and the kids," Canales told reporters. "Scary moment for sure. Everyone was okay, everyone is healthy. Unfortunately in the accident, he did sprain his thumb. So Bryce will be playing this week for us and we'll be evaluating Andy day-to-day."

Dalton, 36, told reporters that he and his wife had just picked up their three kids from school before the crash occurred, but luckily everyone — including the driver of the other car — was okay.

“All things considered I am glad that I am feeling how I am feeling and that my family is feeling how they're feeling,” he told reporters. “I am thankful for the Lord's protection. It was obviously a scary deal and you never want anything like that to happen. But I'm thankful everybody is doing alright."

The Panthers initially announced Tuesday that Dalton and his family were involved in a car accident, saying on social media that "Neither Dalton nor his family were transported by emergency medical personnel." His wife, Jordan Dalton, shared an update a day later saying they were "a little banged up."

"Thank you to everyone who responded so quickly to the accident.. first responders.. friends and strangers... our hearts could not be more greatful for how you showed up for our family.. specifically our kids," she wrote on Instagram.

Dalton did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but Canales said there is a chance he could suit up as the team's backup quarterback Sunday depending on how quickly he recovers.