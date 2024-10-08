New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh after slow start to season

Five games into the season, Robert Saleh is out as the head coach of the New York Jets.

Woody Johnson, owner of the Jets, said he informed Saleh of his decision Tuesday morning.

"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction," Johnson said.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team," Johnson said.

Saleh, who has been with the Jets for three-and-a-half years entered the last two seasons with high expectations following a trade to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 2023-2024 season didn't go as planned as Rodgers got hurt in the first game, leading to instability at the quarterback position. The team finished the season with seven wins and 10 losses.

With Rodgers back in the starting lineup this year, there was hope that this season would be different. After losing their opener to the San Francisco 49ers, the Jets won their next two games, but losses in Week 4 and Week 5, appeared to seal Saleh's fate.

The Jets will attempt to salvage their season when they play the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

