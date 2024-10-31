Los Angeles Dodgers unveil plans for 2024 World Series victory celebration

It hasn't even been 24 hours since the Los Angeles Dodgers were crowned World Series champions, and the team has already unveiled plans for a massive celebration in the City of Angels.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers will commemorate their 2024 World Series championship on Friday morning with a parade in downtown L.A. and a special ticketed celebration at Dodger Stadium," the team announced Wednesday night after defeating the New York Yankees 7-6 to win the best-of-seven series in five games.

The parade is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. local time Friday morning on Spring Street in front of City Hall. The 45-minute parade route then winds from 1st street to Grand Boulevard to 5th Street, before culminating at the intersection of 5th Street and Flower Street.

Coaches and players will be celebrating atop double-decker buses. Fans hoping to attend have been advised to utilize public transportation, as street closures make parking in the area very limited.

After the parade, meanwhile, fans have been invited to attend a ticketed event at Dodger Stadium that will include merchandise, food, entertainment, and coverage of the parade on scoreboards inside the stadium. Tickets for that event sold out just hours after going on sale. Due to traffic and timing, the Dodgers said it "will not be feasible" for fans to attend both events.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who will kick off the parade from City hall, expressed excitement Thursday but urged fans to celebrate "responsibly and safely."

“Last week, I stood with City leaders to say that L.A. is ready – ready to host the World Series, ready to welcome visitors from near and far and, most importantly, ready to win. Now, we are ready to celebrate,” Bass said in a statement. “As I said last night, violence and dangerous behavior at the expense of our communities and businesses will not be tolerated. I urge you to continue to celebrate responsibly and safely if you are planning to attend the Dodgers’ celebration opportunities tomorrow. Congratulations again to the Dodgers – we cannot wait to welcome you back and celebrate with you tomorrow!”