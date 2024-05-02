'I don't cheat': Boxer Ryan Garcia denies using PEDs after upset win over Devin Haney

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia is rejecting claims that he uses performance-enhancing drugs after he reportedly tested positive for a banned substance ahead of his stunning upset win over Devin Haney last month.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the 25-year-old Garcia failed two drug tests administered the day before and the day of the April 20 pay-per-view bout in New York City, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter. Garcia vehemently denied the allegations in a video posted on social media.

"Everybody knows that I don't cheat," he said. "What can I say, you know? Why couldn't they come out with this before if they found this before? Why would they let me step into the ring as a cheater and then come out with a victory and then they post this? Again, these are people that are trying to attack me for whatever reason."

The results of the tests allegedly weren't confirmed by lab analysis until after the fight had already concluded. Both urine samples reportedly contained the banned substance ostarine, a drug that binds to androgen receptors in the body to stimulate muscle mass and strength.

"We learned about this situation not too long ago and it's unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice," Haney said in a statement to ESPN that he also shared on social media. "This puts the fight in a completely different light."

The New York State Athletic Commission is reportedly reviewing the matter, and it could lead to the results of the match being overturned.

Garcia knocked down Haney three times as he went on to win the match by majority decision, handing the WBC super lightweight champion his first career loss. However, Garcia was not crowned champion because he weighed in three pounds overweight for the 140-pound bout.