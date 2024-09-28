Florida man's lawsuit temporarily stops Ohtani's 50th HR ball from being sold

A Florida man's lawsuit has temporarily stopped Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from being sold at auction after saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it.

Max Matus' representatives say their client gained possession of the Los Angeles Dodgers star's historic ball on Sept. 19 — the man's 18th birthday — before Chris Belanski took it away. The ball has since been turned over to Goldin Auctions, a New Jersey-based auction house specializing in trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia.

The Miami-Dade County judge said in an emergency hearing on Thursday that the motion for a temporary injunction was deferred, and an evidentiary hearing will be held on Oct. 10. The order says the auction can start, but the house “will not sell, conceal or transfer” the ball pending the court's ruling.

Matus’ initial filing requested a court order declaring that he is entitled to the ball and requesting a jury trial on his claims. It also alleged unlawful battery against Belanski.

Kelvin Ramirez also is named in the lawsuit after claiming ownership of the ball. Ramirez attended the game with Belanski. Goldin Auctions, Belanski and Ramirez are named in the lawsuit filed by John Uustal, the attorney representing Matus.

Ohtani's home run against the Miami Marlins gave him 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season, making him the first member of the 50-50 club.

The opening bid for the ball is $500,000. There is black scuffing and abrasions on the white leather ball, which was authenticated by Major League Baseball.

“Ohtani is truly one-of-a-kind, and the 50-50 record may be his crowning achievement,” said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the auction house. “This is a piece of baseball history that fans and historians around the world will remember for decades to come.”

