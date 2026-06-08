Excitement builds in New York as Knicks take 2-0 lead into Game 3 of NBA Finals

New York is buzzing with excitement ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night with a 2-0 lead in the series.

"I just want them to keep doing what they're doing," one New Yorker said. "I'm in awe. I'm in shock."

That excitement is sweeping through a city whose team is competing in the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly three decades.

"It's been 27 years," another fan told Scripps News. "We haven't had anything. For us to be able to do this now — I always told everybody, if we could do it while I'm still alive, I'm thankful and grateful."

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Fans say the Knicks' playoff run has brought New Yorkers together and created a renewed sense of community across the city.

"Maybe it is the Knicks effect, but people are excited and happy and feeling more relaxed and not as stressed out in general," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Security has been tightened around Madison Square Garden as President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The two, despite sharp political differences, appear to have a friendly relationship.

Tipoff for Game 3 is set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.