Certain tickets for the FIFA World Cup final listed for an eye-watering $2.3 million each

Certain tickets to the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are being resold online for the steep price of $2.3 million each.

The tickets, listed for sale on FIFA's ticket resale website, are for seats at the end of the pitch behind the goal.

Some of the other tickets for the last match of the tournament are listed on the resale site for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

FIFA manages the ticket resale site, where ticket holders can set their own prices to potentially resell their tickets. FIFA doesn't cap the sale price for these tickets, but it will take a 15% cut from each ticket sold.

If you're looking to save some money, the cheapest tickets for the final match can currently be bought directly from FIFA for nearly $11,000.

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Prices are also not as steep for the first rounds of the tournament. Fares for the United States' opening match against Paraguay, which will go on June 12 in California, started at $1,940. Tickets to Canada's first match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Toronto, started at $980.

The final match is scheduled to take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.