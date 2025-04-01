Caitlin Clark signed rookie card sells for a record $366,000 at auction

Women's basketball star Caitlin Clark continues to make headlines for breaking records. Her limited edition, one-of-a-kind Indiana Fever rookie card featuring her signature sold for an astonishing $366,000 at auction, including the buyer’s premium.

This combination of photos courtesy of Goldin Auctions shows a 2024 Panini signed Caitlin Clark rookie card.

This sale marks the highest amount ever fetched for a women's sports card, surpassing the previous record of $266,400 set by a Serena Williams card in May 2022.

Clark, who was the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, quickly made an impact in her debut season, earning the title of Rookie of the Year. Her celebrated rookie card — a Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm — features an unparalleled single-copy print run and is enhanced by a vibrant gold vinyl visual effect and a striking blue ink signature.

In a statement, Goldin Auctions emphasized the card's significance, noting it as “one of Clark’s finest inaugural season showpieces” and further solidifying her position as arguably the most popular basketball player in America today.

As excitement builds around Clark’s promising career, her remarkable achievements on and off the court continue to inspire fans and set new standards in women’s sports.

