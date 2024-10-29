49ers cornerback Chavarius Ward announces that his daughter has died

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chavarius Ward announced Tuesday that his 1-year-old daughter Amani Joy has died.

Joy passed away on Monday morning. She was born prematurely and with Down syndrome, according to reporting by the Bay Area News Group.

Ward also explained on a podcast last year that his daughter dealt with heart defects.

"She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile," read a statement on Ward's Instagram page Tuesday. "Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better."

"The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward’s beloved one-year old daughter, Amani Joy," the 49ers organization said in a statement. "Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh."