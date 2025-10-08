HP takes cue from ‘Office Space,’ aims to end printer frustration

Earlier this year, HP introduced its All-In Plan, an all-inclusive service designed to eliminate the most common frustrations in printing. From automatic ink delivery to next-business-day printer replacement, the plan marked a shift in how HP approached the everyday frustrations customers have long associated with home and office printing.

Now, HP is taking that message a step further—with a little help from pop culture.

Launching across digital, social, and streaming channels, HP’s latest campaign brings back one of the most iconic tech tantrums of all time—immortalized in gifs, memes, and parodies—the printer beat down scene from Office Space.

Actor Ron Livingston reprises his role in a scene that mirrors the original meltdown. But this time, the story ends differently.

HP

“I thought it was a clever idea,” Livingston added. “You take one of the most famously frustrating scenes in pop culture and make it about progress. It was a lot of fun to shoot. And beyond all the humor at the printer’s expense—it’s a nod to the idea that you don’t always have to beat your head against the same wall over and over again. Sometimes there’s just a better way.”

The Fix: HP All-in Plan

This isn’t just a nostalgic callback—it’s a signal that HP has been listening.

Since launching the All-In Plan last year, the company has continued working directly with customers to refine the experience. The result is a more seamless, stress-free approach to printing that’s still gaining praise from consumers.

Subscribers get a printer with no upfront cost, automatic ink delivery before they run out, 24/7 expert support, and next-business-day replacement if anything goes wrong. It’s designed for busy households, students, and remote workers who need reliability without the hassle.

“This is about turning pain into progress,” said Anneliese Olson, President of HP Inc. Imaging, Printing, and Solutions. “We listened to customers, asked what needed to change, and built a simpler, smarter print experience around the frustrations they told us they were tired of.”

For HP, the campaign is more than clever marketing—it’s part of a broader effort to close the loop on printer pain. And for anyone who’s ever wanted to take a bat to their tech, it’s a reminder that real progress starts by listening.

“This is how we move forward,” Olson added. “By listening, learning, and leveraging our innovation to build solutions that matter.”

Watch the full spot and learn more about HP’s All-In Plan here .

