Hertz deploys golden retrievers to airports to comfort stressed travelers

As travelers brace for what may be another record-breaking Labor Day weekend, Hertz is offering something no boarding pass or car reservation can guarantee: a warm welcome from a golden retriever.

Hertz Hertz launched its new “Gold Squad,” a team of trained golden retrievers deployed to select U.S. airports to comfort and delight weary travelers.

The car rental giant has launched its new “ Gold Squad ,” a team of trained golden retrievers deployed to select U.S. airports to comfort and delight weary travelers. The Gold Squad, including Cooper the Golden Retriever , made their debut appearance at Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport last week, the canine crew is now set to make surprise visits to additional locations including Chicago, San Diego, and Atlanta.

“With the Hertz ‘Gold Squad’ making surprise appearances across the country, we’re aiming to delight customers with something unexpected,” said Kari Birdsall, Vice President, Operations Excellence at Hertz. “Whether it’s a warm welcome from a Golden Retriever or the ease of skipping the counter with Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership, we’re focused on making every step of the rental experience feel convenient, seamless and a little more golden.”

Hertz’s campaign comes at a time when travel stress is peaking. According to a recent YouGov study , 70% of Americans say booking a vacation is stressful, with frustrations often compounded by flight delays and airport logistics.

With over 17 million travelers recorded during Labor Day weekend 2024, millions are expected to take to the skies this holiday weekend, the final stop at the rental car lot can feel like the last straw. That’s where Cooper the Golden Retriever and his furry friends come in — turning car pickup into cuddle time.In addition to pet therapy, Hertz is promoting its Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program during Gold Squad visits. Travelers can sign up on-site to skip the counter at select locations, earn points toward free rentals, and access exclusive member rates.

Hertz A member of the Hertz “Gold Squad,” a team of trained golden retrievers deployed to select U.S. airports to comfort and delight weary travelers.

Posts of the dogs have already gone viral! The Gold Squad also invites public participation. Travelers are encouraged to vote for the next stop on the tour by commenting on Hertz’s recent Instagram post . Fans can follow the Gold Squad’s journey on Hertz’s Instagram , X , Facebook , or TikTok channels.

“We’ve seen how much joy the Gold Squad brought to travelers in Dallas, and now we want our customers to help decide where they’ll pop up next," Birdsall said. "Whether you’re traveling to a new destination or returning home, we’re inviting travelers to nominate their city and join us in making the journey feel a little more golden.”

