Gen Z faces financial headwinds with caution, confidence and a side hustle, Intuit study finds

Members of Gen Z are stepping into one of the most challenging financial landscapes in recent history, but many are meeting the moment with a realistic mindset and a plan, according to a new report from Intuit, maker of TurboTax, Credit Karma, Mailchimp and QuickBooks.

The Intuit Prosperity Index 2025: Life-ing Edition found that young adults ages 18 to 25 are feeling the effects of inflation, job market uncertainty, and rising living costs. While these pressures are significant, the data shows that Gen Z is choosing preparation over panic.

In the survey of 1,500 Gen Z respondents, 42% said they feel “cautiously optimistic” about the future, even as 75% noted hesitancy around setting long-term financial goals. Nearly half (45%) reported being more financially hesitant now than they were a year ago. The cost of living ranked as the top financial concern for 98% of those surveyed, followed by job security (87%), saving money (47%), and managing bills and debt.

The report also sheds light on a gap in financial education. Many respondents said they were not taught key money management skills in school. When asked what they wish they had learned, 50% cited investing, 46% said how credit works, 44% named filing taxes, and 42% said budgeting and saving. Without formal training, many are turning to informal sources—family, friends, and social media — for financial guidance.

In defining success, Gen Z appears to prioritize financial peace of mind over wealth. Top aspirations included having a well-funded savings account (59%), paying rent or mortgage without stress (43%), and covering all expenses comfortably (25%).

Flexibility in work is also emerging as a key priority. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they would accept longer work hours in exchange for the ability to work remotely. Side hustles are playing a growing role in their financial planning, with 26% already working a secondary job and 56% aiming to have two or three income streams in the next five years.

While 37% of young adults said they want to start a side hustle, 29% admitted they don’t know where to begin. The survey indicates that for many, having multiple sources of income is not optional — it’s a strategy for financial resilience.

Sixty percent of respondents said greater access to financial education would improve their confidence in managing adulthood’s challenges. The report emphasizes the role of digital tools and educational platforms in equipping this generation with the skills they need.

The findings offer a portrait of a generation defined not by financial ease, but by its adaptability and forward thinking. As economic headwinds continue, Gen Z appears to be crafting its own version of prosperity — rooted in realism, flexibility, and the drive to succeed on their own terms.

