Gaming: Time well spent

We spend more time than ever scrolling, swiping, and streaming. Most of it passes by in a blur, and habits like doom-scrolling fill the time but leave us feeling empty. But there’s one type of entertainment that feels different – one that gives back, turning moments into meaning – and in a way that our social feeds rarely do. Gaming.

That’s the story behind The Culture of Play Report, a new look at why play feels different and why so many people say it’s time well spent. To get a truer picture of how players feel about gaming, we partnered with Edelman Data & Intelligence to survey 1,500 adult video game players in the U.S. – representing a broad mix of play styles and perspectives, from core players to casual participants, across diverse demographics and backgrounds (you can read more about the report’s survey below).

The findings reveal three key reasons players keep coming back: meaning, connection, and self-expression. It’s something you’ve known for years, and now the world is catching on: gaming just might be the most fulfilling, socially connected, and powerful form of entertainment today.

Meaningful Play

Nearly 68% of players surveyed say gaming is more emotionally fulfilling than their other hobbies, and three in four reported feeling that they’re doing something meaningful when they play. At Xbox, we think that’s for good reason: games don’t just entertain us – they ask something of us. When we build, explore, or compete, we create our own joy. The reward isn’t passive. It’s personal.

Likes Fade. Play Lasts

Six in ten players in our study made lifelong friends through gaming, and more than half say their communities have supported them in tough times. In a world of fleeting interactions, gaming helps build something lasting – real connection. Connection so real, in fact, that three in four players we talked to hope to pass their love of play on to the next generation.

Over the past 12 months, 46% of our players on Xbox chose to game together across titles like Call of Duty, Forza Horizon 5 and Fortnite that consistently deliver these shared experiences.

Play Shaped By You

Everywhere else online, algorithms decide what we see next. But in games, we decide who we are, what we do, and how we play. That freedom matters. But freedom doesn’t mean going at it alone. Nearly half of players surveyed say they often feel overwhelmed by too many choices in gaming, almost nine in ten find curation useful, and eight in ten say they’re open to smarter ways to discover what to play next.

That’s why we’re exploring new tools like Gaming Copilot to keep discovery simple and make every session feel a little more personal, without taking away the choices that make play yours.

The Culture Play Built

Every day, millions of players are building more than just games. The meaning, connection, and self-expression they find through play have reshaped how we tell stories, share ideas, and see ourselves. When people are fulfilled by play, they create, share stories, connect, build worlds, remix trends — and that creativity is now part of our collective culture.

Gaming’s influence shows up everywhere: in the movies we watch, the music we stream, the clothes we wear, and the communities we form. It’s proof that play doesn’t just reflect culture — it helps build it.

Your Turn

Everyone has a moment that reminds them why they play – a favorite game, a shared win, or a friendship that’s lasted long after the game ended. For nearly 25 years, Xbox has been about bringing people together through play –and creating moments and experiences that turn players into friends, teammates, and even family.

As we enter our 25th Anniversary year, we’ll celebrate your stories and connections that define the heart of Xbox. These insights will help us keep shaping what comes next, because we believe everyone should have the chance to create those moments – playing the games they love, wherever they are.

How We Conducted the Culture of Play Report Survey

Microsoft commissioned Edelman Data & Intelligence to conduct a 20-minute online survey among 1,500 video game players in the United States, between June 25 and July 2, 2025. The panel of survey respondents were carefully selected to closely match U.S. population demographics and the respondents are representative of American men and woman, ages 18 and older.

The audiences analyzed in this report include three distinct segments: Core Players (who spend most of their entertainment time gaming and following gaming news closely), Enthusiastic Players (who spend a quarter to half their entertainment time gaming and casually follow trends), and Casual Players (who primarily play on mobile or tablet and rarely follow gaming news).

