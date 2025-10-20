Alcon’s newest weekly contact lens offers all-day comfort for 7 days

Millions of contact lens wearers navigating busy schedules and long hours on screens are seeking a balance of comfort and value. The newest breakthrough makes it easier than ever.

Alcon Precision 7 one-week replacement contact lenses

Alcon’s PRECISION7® is the first and only 1-week lens with ACTIV-FLO® technology—a unique sustained-release design that continuously moisturizes the lens surface for seven days, offering 16 hours of outstanding comfort and precise vision. With PRECISION7®, Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) can offer patients a modern, lifestyle-friendly weekly contact lens option designed to keep pace with their real-world routines.

“Staying ahead of the curve with new eye care technology is so important,” said Dr. Janelle Davison, founder of Brilliant Eyes in Smyrna, Georgia. “Many patients aren’t aware of the technology behind their contact lenses and the continued advancements available that allow them to experience outstanding comfort and precise vision at an affordable price.”

Davison shared the story of a busy IT professional who often over-wore his bi-weekly lenses, enduring discomfort when he forgot to replace them.

“After nearly a decade in the same brand and hesitant to switch, he found PRECISION7® lenses perfectly suited his lifestyle, especially with long hours on the computer,” she said. “Because PRECISION7® is a 1-week lens, he simply tosses them every Sunday and starts fresh. It’s become an effortless part of his routine.”

Davison emphasizes that fitting patients with a great lens for them isn’t only about sharper vision—it’s about helping them feel the best throughout their day. Her team looks closely at patients’ daily routines, whether screen-heavy workdays or frequent travel, to provide personalized and effective eye care recommendations.

With people now spending an average of 44% of waking hours looking at screens, PRECISION7® meets the moment, redefining what 1-week lenses can deliver—exceptional vision and comfort, even when wearers are on digital devices all day long. It’s a smart, modern solution designed to fit today’s connected lifestyles—and helps ECPs keep pace with the evolving needs and expectations of today’s contact lens wearers.

“Today’s patients—particularly Gen Z—want to understand the ‘why’ behind the science of eye care,” said Dr. Claudio Lagunas*, owner of two Vision Source practices in Texas. “They’re educated, engaged, and come in armed with information and questions. When I tell them about ACTIV-FLO® Technology and how it delivers moisture all week long, they get it. It’s technology that fits their lifestyle.”Weekly lenses like PRECISION7® blend advanced technology, reliable comfort, and a simple replacement schedule. For patients, that can mean confidence their lenses will last the week—even with long hours on digital devices. For ECPs, it offers a practical way to match modern lifestyles with modern eye care.

*Drs. Davison and Lagunas are paid Alcon consultants.

Important information for PRECISION7® (serafilcon A) contact lenses:

For daily wear or extended wear up to 6 nights for near/far-sightedness. Risk of serious eye problems (i.e., corneal ulcer) is greater for extended wear. In rare cases, loss of vision may result. Side effects like discomfort, mild burning or stinging may occur.

Ask your eye care professional for complete wear, care and safety information.

SPONSORED CONTENT ABOVE