Alcohol-linked deaths plummet worldwide, but progress uneven

A new international report finds the world is making headway in reducing alcohol-related harms, with global deaths linked to drinking down by one-fifth since 2010, but experts warn that more work is needed to ensure progress is shared evenly across regions.

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) has released its Progress Report: Alcohol Consumption and Alcohol-Related Harm , drawing on the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data. It shows that between 2010 and 2019, alcohol-attributable deaths fell 20.2 percent worldwide, alcohol-related morbidity dropped 17.4 percent, and both per capita alcohol consumption and heavy episodic drinking declined, by 3.5 and 3.4 percent respectively.

According to the analysis, 113 countries — representing 62 percent of those with available data — have either achieved or are on track to meet the United Nations’ 2030 targets under at least one indicator.

IARD

That trajectory is bolstered by new WHO findings released earlier this year, which noted a 12 percent decline in total alcohol per capita consumption between 2010 and 2022. If that rate of reduction continues, the world will meet the global goal of a 20 percent decline in per capita consumption by 2030. The WHO described the trend as “remarkable progress.”

“This report shows that global efforts to reduce harmful drinking are working, with WHO data confirming the world is on track to meet the 20% alcohol per capita reduction target by 2030. In the context of the UN’s upcoming High-Level Meeting on NCDs, this is encouraging progress,” said Julian Braithwaite, President and CEO of IARD.

Founded with support from the world’s leading beer, wine, and spirits producers, IARD works with governments, civil society and academic partners to reduce harmful drinking and advance responsible consumption.

“The UN strategy is working because it recognises that moderate consumption is not the problem and focuses on tackling the root cause of alcohol harms — the harmful use of alcohol. But progress is uneven and more can be done to reduce the harms associated with irresponsible drinking,” Braithwaite said. “IARD and its members will continue to advance safeguards in digital marketing, age verification, and cross-industry coalitions to tackle harmful drinking and help adults make informed choices about alcohol consumption.”

IARD also reviewed the recent evidence on alcohol’s relationship to mortality–reviewing 23 meta-analyses published in the past 25 years, finding that all of them reported no increased overall risk for light-to-moderate drinking compared to abstinence. Nineteen studies identified a statistically significant lower risk of death among light-to-moderate drinkers compared to non-drinkers, while four analyses — all from the same group of authors — did not.

“Our systematic review found no evidence of an increased risk of death associated with light-to-moderate alcohol consumption compared with not drinking alcohol in the 23 meta-analyses published in the past 25 years, including studies that controlled for former drinking. Consuming alcoholic beverages is not risk-free and individual risk depends on many factors, including age, sex, health status, family history, and lifestyle,” said Jennifer Tujague, Chief Scientist and Senior Vice President, Science and Research at IARD.

“This evidence underscores the need for a balanced, science-based conversation and for clear, accurate information so adults who choose to drink can make informed choices,” Braithwaite said.