“A Fourth Estate that operates independently and without bias is fundamental to the preservation of civil society.” - Snorre Wik

Snorre is a Washington, D.C. based photographer and editor with extensive experience producing award-winning news and documentary content. Since relocating to the United States from Norway, he has worked with major broadcasters including NBC, CBS, FOX, ABC, Al Jazeera English, and CGTN America.

Snorre has covered events in all 50 U.S. states, and in numerous international locations. He loves demanding field assignments and creating impactful visual storytelling using the latest hardware and software.