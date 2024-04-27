Watch Now
The Race Weekend: Florida's abortion ballot initiative

Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 27, 2024

On this edition of “The Race Weekend,” Politico National Political Reporter Brakkton Booker joined Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty, National Correspondent Forrest Saunders and host, Joe St. George to discuss how big of an issue abortion will be in Florida's political landscape this year.

