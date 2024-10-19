Texas Rep. Julie Johnson discusses how LGBTQ women could make history in Congress

On this edition of The Race Weekend, Scripps News Montana speaks with Democratic Senator Jon Tester about his challenging Senate race and the state of the Presidential race. Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty joins the show to discuss how former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris can best get to 270 electoral votes, while National Politico Correspondent Meridith McGraw joins the show to discuss how Harris is looking to capture GOP voters. Texas State Representative Julie Johnson joins the show for a closer look at LGBTQ issues this election cycle and how LGBTQ women could make history in Congress. Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmidt gives us his take on each of the candidates calling each other fascists, while Brakkton Booker with our partners at Politico joins White House Correspondent Serena Marshall and Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed for our Inside the Race Panel.