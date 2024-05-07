Watch Now
Steve Schmidt's 2-minute warning: a reminder about the US role in the world

Americans should pay attention to what's going on in the world to see why people in Georgia are siding with Western allies and not Russia.
Demonstrators gather in the Heroes Square during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia.
Posted at 12:18 PM, May 07, 2024

Congress recently approved $95 billion for aid for wars that are being waged by allies in Europe and the Middle East.

With so many distractions in the world and media, it is important for Americans to look up and see what’s happening.

For example, in the country of Georgia, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest a foreign agent’s law. It’s the exact type of law that was proposed and passed in Russia that allowed the Kremlin to crush dissent.

Georgia’s young people are saying, “No.” to Russia and “Yes” to Europe, and Americans should pay attention.

