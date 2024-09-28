Looking ahead at President Joe Biden's last few months in the oval office

On this edition of The Race Weekend, Deputy Political Director Joe St. George speaks with Republican Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska about his state’s electoral votes, the possibility of a national abortion ban and the chance of working with Vice President Kamala Harris if she is elected president. St. George also talks with White House Principal Communications Director Herbie Zinske about President Joe Biden’s last few months in office. Plus, Meredith Lee Hill at Politico joins the show to discuss the upcoming Vice Presidential Debate. Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty joins the show to talk about early voting, while St. George reflects on his time covering Springfield, Ohio this week. All this while our partners at Politico join White House Correspondent Serena Marshall, and Political Analyst Steve Schmidt for Our Inside the Race Panel.