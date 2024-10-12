Congressman Gus Bilirakis from Florida says FEMA's hurricane response is 'not really acceptable'

On this edition of The Race Weekend, Deputy Political Director Joe St. George speaks with Republican Congressman Gus Bilirakis about how his district has been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Senior Political National Correspondent Charles Benson takes a look at one Wisconsin family’s incredible IVF story, while Alex Isenstadt from Politico joins the show to discuss Elon Musk’s appearance with Donald Trump on the campaign trail. We also go Beyond the Beltway to Clallam County — the most accurate bellwether in American politics — to see how voters there are feeling about the election. All this while Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed and White House Correspondent Haley Bull join National Political Correspondent Jessica Piper from Politico for our Inside the Race Panel.