Sebastian Walker

Sebastian Walker is an Emmy, Peabody, and DuPont-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience covering the world's biggest stories. An editorial leader, investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and TV correspondent, Walker specializes in immersive, kinetic long form storytelling from challenging environments and in fast-moving situations.

Walker was one of the first international journalists to arrive in Kabul following the Taliban's takeover, producing an hour-long documentary special for VICE on Showtime that aired just weeks later and won the Emmy for best long form storytelling. Walker's work from the front lines of the fight against ISIS in Iraq won an Emmy for outstanding continuing coverage of the offensive in Mosul, and he won another for documenting the final battle to end the ISIS caliphate in Syria.

Before joining VICE, Walker was host of the Emmy award-winning documentary show Fault Lines on Al Jazeera, covering protests in Ferguson, the CIA torture program, the Arab Spring uprisings, famine in East Africa, the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, and multiple U.S. presidential elections. Previous to that, Walker was Al Jazeera's Haiti correspondent, arriving in Port-au-Prince less than 24 hours after the January 2010 earthquake and staying more than a year to document its aftermath - he broke the story of UN peacekeepers bringing a cholera epidemic to Haiti.

Walker has won acclaim for his work from Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, El Salvador, Iran and the Sahel among many others. He currently lives in Washington DC and enjoys spending time with his 8-year-old son.