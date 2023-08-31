1
LGBTQ+
New laws impacting Texas LGBTQ+ community to take effect Friday
Scripps News Waco
4:07 PM, Aug 31, 2023
Crime
'You don't get much worse than this': 4-year-old abused, hospitalized
Scripps News Waco
10:49 AM, Jul 02, 2023
U.S. News
Honoring WWII Female Air Force Pilots (VIDEO)
Nick Bradshaw
9:20 PM, Mar 15, 2022
Health Care
KXXV: Rural Towns in Texas Are Losing Crucial Medical Care (VIDEO)
Scripps News Waco
8:28 AM, Sep 28, 2021
Coronavirus
KXXV: COVID-19 Cases On The Rise In Pregnant Women (VIDEO)
Scripps News Waco
4:37 PM, Jul 29, 2021
U.S. News
KXXV: Texas Program Helps Soldiers Become Auto Technicians (VIDEO)
Scripps News Waco
1:25 PM, Jun 02, 2021
Coronavirus
KXXV: Texas Business Owner Expresses Concern On Reopening (VIDEO)
Scripps News Waco
11:00 AM, Mar 03, 2021
Weather
KXXV: Texans Buy Hot Food For Neighbors Without Power (VIDEO)
Scripps News Waco
1:16 PM, Feb 19, 2021
