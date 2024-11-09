Scripps News Investigates: Zombie mines, delayed FEMA help and Flint's ongoing water crisis

On this episode of Scripps News investigates, we uncover how FEMA assistance can be delayed for years after major storms, investigate the decline and pollution of idling coal mines in Appalachia and track the dwindling money Flint, Michigan, needs for its water system.

Waiting years for FEMA help

The 2024 hurricane season will likely go into the record books as one of the costliest in U.S. history.

Families living in the path of monster storms like Milton and Helene will be working for months to get their lives back on track, and in many cases they'll be relying on FEMA for help.

But a Scripps News Investigation discovered hundreds of thousands of families who have applied for FEMA assistance in recent years have been rejected. Many spent months or longer waiting for answers.

Scripps News traveled to Florida this summer and found residents still reeling from a two-year-old storm.

Zombie Mines

There was a time in this country when coal was king: It fueled the growth of America.

But as the nation now shifts toward cleaner energy sources, the coal industry is now collapsing. Its dramatic decline has created a crisis of so-called "zombie mines," mining sites that have been sitting idle for years, in some cases releasing pollution into surrounding communities.

A Scripps News investigation found hundreds of these potential zombie mines across Appalachia.

Poisoned Water

For over a year, Scripps News Investigates has been pulling back the curtain on Flint, Michigan's struggle to recover from the deadly water crisis, which thrust the city into the national headlines years ago.

A Scripps News investigation found that Flint ran out of money to finish the job. Now the local government is scrambling to come up with millions of dollars for its water system, which the state of Michigan says still has significant deficiencies.