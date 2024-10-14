Scripps News Investigates: Military benefits, damaged bridges and fake diet drugs

In this episode of "Scripps News Investigates," we explore the battle for military benefits, ships and barges crashing into bridges and the market of counterfeit diet drugs.

Battle for benefits

In the last couple of years, hundreds of injured and sick Air National Guard members have filed claims for medical care and pay that get approved by local commanders and then denied by national headquarters, according to military data.

Scripps News looked into why that's happening.

Damaged bridges

A Scripps News investigation has found good reason for the federal government to examine how often ships crash into bridges.

An analysis of U.S. Coast Guard records of maritime incidents shows a vessel has run into part of a bridge in America at least 650 times since 2019.

Counterfeit drugs

A Scripps News investigation discovered that 11 shipments of counterfeit Ozempic were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents this past spring at an airport hub in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The bogus medication had come from Colombia, South America and was headed to several states including New York and Texas.