In this episode of "Scripps News Investigates," an auto lender with questionable practices, U.S. troops injured in the Middle East and neo-Nazis in Nashville.

Surprise costs at major auto lender drive struggling borrowers deeper into debt

Scripps News partnered with ProPublica for an investigation about Exeter, one of the largest auto lenders in the nation, specializing in high-interest loans to people with histories of not paying bills or defaulting on debt. It's a practice known as subprime lending. The company, which has more than 500,000 active loans and a partnership agreement with CarMax, the country’s largest used car retailer, casts itself as a provider of second chances. “We’re here to help,” it says on its website. In reality, Exeter’s practices often do the opposite.

When the company allows a borrower to skip payments, it typically adds thousands of dollars in new interest charges to the customer’s debt. Dozens of customers told ProPublica that Exeter didn’t tell them about the added costs.

U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East face a growing number of attacks

The number of attacks on U.S. troops accelerated after October 7, 2023 — when Hamas attacked Israel.

Since that time, there have been at least 183 attacks on U.S. troops on land. At sea, Houthi rebels in Yemen backed by Iran have launched at least 246 strikes. In all, the attacks injured 183 U.S. service members and killed three.

Confronting the hate

When a group of neo-Nazis showed up in Nashville with swastika flags, Scripps News Nashville chief investigator Phil Williams wanted to get a closer look.

He challenged the group when they began to use antisemtic language.

