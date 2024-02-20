1
Congress
Rep. Lauren Boebert has emergency surgery to remove blood clot
Scripps News Colorado Springs
11:08 AM, Apr 03, 2024
Crime
UCCS shooting suspect was victim's roommate, but motive still unclear
Scripps News Colorado Springs
5:13 PM, Feb 20, 2024
Crime
Murder suspect had severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested
Scripps News Colorado Springs
4:33 PM, Jan 18, 2024
Weird
Funeral home investigated for 'improperly storing' 115 human remains
Scripps News Colorado Springs
2:40 PM, Oct 06, 2023
U.S. News
Student's Gadsden flag patch prompts racism debate
Scripps News Colorado Springs
6:10 PM, Aug 30, 2023
Cannabis
New Colorado law allows people to order marijuana online for pickup
Scripps News Colorado Springs
9:52 AM, Aug 05, 2023
Middle East
KOAA: Afghan Immigrants Want Safe Evacuation For Loved Ones (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
3:07 PM, Aug 19, 2021
U.S. News
KOAA: New Shipping Regulations Burn Local Vape Shops (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
10:40 AM, Jul 15, 2021
U.S. News
KOAA: Business Encourages Hiring People With Disabilities (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
11:42 AM, Jul 14, 2021
Sports
KOAA: Colorado Woman To Be A Judge At The Tokyo Olympics (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
12:39 PM, Jun 30, 2021
Sports
KOAA: Olympic Javelin Thrower Trains For Tokyo (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
11:09 AM, Jun 18, 2021
U.S. News
KOAA: Art Therapy Program Helps The Homeless Community (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
1:57 PM, Jun 11, 2021
Coronavirus
KOAA: Woman Fights For Compensation After Vaccine Reaction (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
11:24 AM, Jun 08, 2021
U.S. News
KOAA: Girl With Brain Tumor Gets A Surprise Trip To Disney (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
2:17 PM, May 14, 2021
U.S. News
KOAA: Business Honors Fallen Boulder Officer Eric Talley (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
3:07 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Crime
KOAA: Therapy Dogs Comfort The Community After Mass Shooting (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
2:49 PM, Mar 25, 2021
Coronavirus
KOAA: Health Care Workers Forced To Cope With Pandemic (VIDEO)
Scripps News Colorado Springs
3:10 PM, Mar 12, 2021
Coronavirus
KOAA: Elderly Woman Injected With Empty Vaccine At COVID Clinic
Scripps News Colorado Springs
11:23 AM, Jan 22, 2021
Coronavirus
KOAA: Why This Restaurant Stopped Accepting Tips
Scripps News Colorado Springs
2:12 PM, Jan 15, 2021
Military
KOAA: Program Spreads Cheer To Military Families This Holiday Season
Scripps News Colorado Springs
10:21 AM, Nov 25, 2020
U.S. News
KOAA: Veteran Offers Free Tattoo Removals
Scripps News Colorado Springs
11:05 AM, Nov 20, 2020
U.S. News
KOAA: Colorado Plays A Big Role In Space Exploration
Scripps News Colorado Springs
2:07 PM, May 29, 2020
