U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Science and Tech

Actions

Tech company Cloudflare's outage caused major websites to malfunction

Dozens of sites, including X and ChatGPT were out Tuesday morning.
Cloudflare website on a phone
T. Schneider/Scripps News
Cloudflare website on a phone
Cloudflare website on a phone
Posted
and last updated

Internet users trying to utilize websites such as X or ChatGPT had difficulty using numerous outlets Tuesday morning.

Cloudflare reported an outage Tuesday, causing dozens of major websites to provide an error message. It took several hours before service was restored.

The company said there was no evidence of malicious activity.

"Many of Cloudflare's services experienced a significant outage today beginning around 10:20 UTC. It was fully resolved at 14:30 UTC. The root cause of the outage was a configuration file that is automatically generated to manage threat traffic. The file grew beyond an expected size of entries and triggered a crash in the software system that handles traffic for a number of Cloudflare's services," the company said.

When internet users go to a company's website, instead of going directly to the site's servers, Cloudflare filters users to check for malicious requests. This is done to prevent large-scale attacks. The company also caches content in order for sites to load faster.

The company said it apologized to customers and internet users for "letting you down."

"We expect that some Cloudflare services will be briefly degraded as traffic naturally spikes post incident but we expect all services to return to normal in the next few hours," Cloudflare said late Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app