Mysterious object found in Minnesota cornfield may be rocket debris

Earlier this month, a sheriff's office in Minnesota made an odd discovery in a cornfield.

According to Stevens County officials, they received a call on October 14 reporting foreign debris in a cornfield. Upon arrival, deputies found a large metallic object, approximately 11 feet in diameter, that was presumed to be a space object.

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The Sheriff's Office has been working closely with several state and federal agencies to find the owner of the debris and have it removed from the field.

Evidence suggests the object could be part of a Chinese rocket that launched in September to deploy satellites. The upper stage of the rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere over the Midwest.

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According to Ars Technica, the timing and trajectory matches the debris, as well as the object’s reported width.

The object found in the field matches the dimensions of that part of the rocket.

Officials say the object poses no danger to the public.