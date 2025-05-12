Flower Moon set to bloom for May's micro lunar event

April showers bring May flowers — and a Flower Moon! Monday night will be the perfect time to catch May's full moon, also known as the Flower Moon.

According to Space.com, it will reach peak illumination at 12:56 p.m. ET, and stargazers in New York will see their first glimpse of the Flower Moon above the southeastern horizon at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The name "Flower Moon" has pretty obvious origins — the beautiful spring blooms that appear during this time of year, Space.com said.

RELATED STORY | Soviet-era spacecraft plunges to Earth after 53 years stuck in orbit

This month's full moon is also a micromoon, occurring when the moon is at its greatest distance from Earth, making it appear smaller than a typical full moon.

The next full moon will occur on June 11. That one is known as the Strawberry Moon.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.