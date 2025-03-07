First total lunar eclipse since 2022 will happen soon. Here's how to see it

A total lunar eclipse is on the horizon...literally.

The night between March 13 and March 14, skywatchers in North America will get a view of the eclipse which is also known as a blood moon.

It’s the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 and one of three expected to happen through 2026.

During the eclipse, the Earth will move directly between the sun and the moon casting a red shadow — hence the name "blood" — onto the moon.

It will last for a little over an hour beginning at 2:26 a.m. ET on March 14.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which is when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye.