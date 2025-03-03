Wildfires in North and South Carolina prompt evacuations, state of emergency

Parts of the Southeastern United States are on high alert after weekend wildfires in the Carolinas prompted evacuations and threatened homes.

According to the State Fire Marshal, more than 175 fires impacting 4,200 acres burned in parts of South Carolina, including near the popular tourist destination of Myrtle Beach. Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday declared a state of emergency until the situation is under control and put a ban on any outdoor burning "until further notice."

“This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” McMaster said in a statement. “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution.”

In bordering North Carolina, meanwhile, the state's Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said Sunday that preliminary reports showed more than 230 fires scorched an estimated 1,300 acres — though many were smaller fires that were not threatening to any structures. The agency noted that its wildfire data does not include "uncontained fires or fires that occur on federal property."

Calmer winds and cooler temperatures are expected in the region in the coming days, which should help firefighters who are working to contain the blazes. However, officials warn residents that dangerous conditions persist.

"We aren't out of the woods yet NC," the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a statement asking people not to burn. "... We will see lighter winds today, but it is still very dry, with breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, which is what fire loves. High fire danger still exists across the state."