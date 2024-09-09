Wildfires force thousands to evacuate as heat wave scorches Western US

A wildfire east of Los Angeles exploded overnight — more than doubling in size — as strong winds and dry conditions keep it raging out of control. Evacuation orders are in place for some mountain communities and neighborhoods near Highland, California — east of San Bernardino.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, the Davis Fire has torched a reported dozen buildings south of Reno and knocked out power to thousands as crews struggle to establish any containment.

Triple-digit heat will keep baking the Western United States until Tuesday, offering fire-friendly conditions and straining crews working on the ground. In the cities, meanwhile, the heat could force power outages.

Controlled outages may be implemented to help prevent broader outages or any new fires. However, no power means no air conditioning as temperatures soar.

"Try not to be outdoors for too long," said Dr. David Sklar. "Because it's amazing how quickly people can become overheated."

It's a sign of our times as brutal heat waves continue to get worse.

"The climate change is with a 'd,'" said former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate. "It already changed. And our communities weren't built for this. Our infrastructure wasn't built for it. And a lot of underlying societal issues are not adapting to it."

The consequences fall on the crews tasked with trying to control these fires — in brutal conditions.