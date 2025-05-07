Trump declares National Hurricane Preparedness Week ahead of June start to hurricane season

President Donald Trump declared the week of Monday, May 5 National Hurricane Preparedness Week, calling on Americans to plan and prepare for the risk of major coastal storms before hurricane season begins.

"As hurricane season approaches, I urge every household to recognize the dangers of severe weather, assess their risk, and develop a comprehensive plan to ensure disaster preparedness," read a proclamation from President Trump marking the event. "I call upon Americans living in hurricane-prone areas to safeguard their families, homes, and businesses from the dangers of hurricanes."

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 every year, though it is possible for hurricane-strength storms to form before that date.

U.S. forecasters say 2025 is expected to be an above-average year for Atlantic storm activity. They forecast 17 named storms, with nine becoming hurricanes and four becoming major hurricanes. The report indicates there is a better than 50% chance of a major hurricane striking the U.S. coastline this year.

This comes as President Trump has since the beginning of his term made deep staffing cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which includes the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.

Weather experts and U.S. lawmakers have warned of potentially "devastating" consequences for the American public, who often owe their lives to minute-by-minute forecasting and guidance during extreme weather like hurricanes.

"People nationwide depend on NOAA for free, accurate forecasts, severe weather alerts, and emergency information," warned U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Jared Huffman. "Purging the government of scientists, experts, and career civil servants and slashing fundamental programs will cost lives."

"I remain steadfastly committed to supporting hurricane recovery efforts and ensuring that Federal resources and tax dollars are allocated to American citizens in need," President Trump wrote in Tuesday's proclamation, saying that his executive orders have given state and local authorities more leeway to prepare and respond to weather disasters. "Local officials have the insight to make risk-informed decisions, deploy resources, manage operations, and eliminate ineffective bureaucracy so we can better serve affected communities."