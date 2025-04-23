State of emergency declared as wildfire burns 8,500 acres in New Jersey

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as a wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, consumed 8,500 acres.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, nearly 1,320 structures have been threatened by the wildfire, which has led to 3,000 residents being placed under evacuation orders. These orders were issued for parts of Ocean and Lacey Townships.

Officials have opened several evacuation shelters in the area.

Way stated there have been no fatalities related to the wildfire.

Forecasters expect dry conditions in the region on Wednesday, but winds are anticipated to remain relatively calm.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. They were expected to provide an update later on Wednesday with more details.