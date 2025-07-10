More than 2,000 responders assisting with search in flood-ravaged Texas

Nearly a week after flooding ravaged Texas Hill Country, the scope of the devastation is becoming clearer.

The death toll stands at 120, and 173 people remain missing. Among the missing are five children and one counselor from Camp Mystic.

During a Thursday morning briefing, officials said more than 2,000 responders are on the ground assisting in the recovery effort. They’ve come from across the country, with 10 states sending teams specially trained in rescue operations.

“It is a methodical search, which ensures that every area designated to be searched is covered — and no stone is left unturned,” said Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department.

Meanwhile, questions are mounting about preparation ahead of the storm that caused the flooding. Some residents said they never received emergency alerts. Several were sent out in the days and hours ahead of the storm.

Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security are calling for investigations into the issuance of weather alerts and FEMA’s response.

To help prevent future tragedies, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling a special legislative session. He’s urging lawmakers to approve funding for new warning systems in flood-prone areas.

